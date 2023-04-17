Jarryd Hatton insists he won't die wondering after joining premiership contenders Yarrawonga.
Hatton made his senior debut for the Pigeons in their win over North Albury on Saturday, having decided to head further down river following the demise of Corowa-Rutherglen.
Having played most of his football at Rutherglen, the 29-year-old enjoyed his step up with the Roos in 2022 and is relishing the challenge of fighting for his spot at the Ovens and Murray powerhouse under former Geelong star Steve Johnson.
"The decision got made that Corowa-Rutherglen would go into recess, which left quite a few of us with a decision to make," Hatton explained.
"Do we stay in the Ovens and Murray or go out and play in the TDFL or the Hume League?
"A handful of us decided to pursue playing in the O and M and ultimately I could have gone to a club around Albury to play that level but I really wanted to challenge myself.
"With Reed Bonat being down there, a good mate of mine growing up, I really wanted to have a year with him and see where that led us.
"It made it hard going into Yarra at Christmas with them having half a pre-season under their belt but that was out of my control.
"I've put in the hard yards since Christmas and hopefully I can see some reward for hard effort and prove myself."
Hatton, one of the region's fastest bowlers who has spent the last two summers playing and coaching at Corowa Cricket Club, is now determined to see where football can take him.
"I missed, all up, about three years of footy due to cricket, going overseas and then going to Canberra when I was with the ACT Comets," Hatton said.
"I wasn't encouraged to play much footy throughout the off-season due to being with the Comets.
"After missing three years through my mid-twenties, when they say you're going into the prime of your career, I thought why not give the Ovens and Murray a crack?
"I'd hate to be that guy in the pub in a couple of years saying 'I wish I had done that.'
"I don't want to leave any stone unturned so playing the best standard of footy around the area, I thought 'why not?'
"I watched Stevie J, growing up, and what you see with Stevie is what you get.
"He's a really genuine fella, he loves a good time and a joke so that eased any anxiety of being around a high-profile player like him.
"The playing group, the footy board and the netballers, it's all so welcoming.
"I'm really happy with my decision to join the Pigeons."
