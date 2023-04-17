The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Jarryd Hatton has joined Yarrawonga after a year with Corowa-Rutherglen

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated April 17 2023 - 8:21pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yarrawonga's Jarryd Hatton. Picture by James Wiltshire
Yarrawonga's Jarryd Hatton. Picture by James Wiltshire

Jarryd Hatton insists he won't die wondering after joining premiership contenders Yarrawonga.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.