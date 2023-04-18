The sport described as "rugby on horseback" has galloped down to the Border this week for the Albury Autumn Polocrosse Classic.
Polocrosse is a hybrid of polo and lacrosse, and after starting out in Australia the sport has grown internationally.
The event, hosted by the Albury Holbrook Polocrosse Club, kicked off yesterday and will continue through until Sunday, April 23, at the Albury Wodonga Equestrian Centre in Thurgoona.
Event organiser Elissa Koch said she was expecting over 200 children to be involved.
"This event ranks up with the Australian Chancellor event that we hold here, and we are getting the sense that it's going to be a huge week," Ms Koch said.
"It's a bit hard to gauge how many people will be here, but I estimate we will have at least 2000 people on site by Sunday, and probably about 800 horses."
IN OTHER NEWS:
From Tuesday to Thursday, 240 children from across Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and the United Kingdom will be coached by some of the best Australian and international coaches available.
The Australia versus South Africa Junior Test Series will commence on Friday alongside the Australian Polocrosse Junior Classic, where teams from each state of Australia, as well as teams from the United Kingdom and New Zealand, will battle it out for bragging rights.
The Elite Open Men's and Women's competition will start tomorrow, with players coming from across Australia and the world to compete
Ms Koch said it was an event, and a sport, you have to see to believe.
"The level of competition in both the juniors and seniors is going to be mind-blowing," she said.
"You have the best men and women from across Australia here, and when you throw the international players into the mix, it's just going to be great - don't blink."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.