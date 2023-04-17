The Border Mail
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Wodonga hosted a wet and wild round of the national motocross championships on Sunday

JC
By John Conroy
Updated April 18 2023 - 11:48am, first published April 17 2023 - 3:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vision was difficult.
Vision was difficult.

SOME of Australia, and the world's, best riders still managed to put on a show despite horrendous conditions at the Wodonga stage of the national Professional Motocross Championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

John Conroy

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.