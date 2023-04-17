SOME of Australia, and the world's, best riders still managed to put on a show despite horrendous conditions at the Wodonga stage of the national Professional Motocross Championships.
About 17mm fell overnight ahead of Sunday's meeting and, despite the best efforts of organisers to remove the water, it made for a treacherous day for riders.
At least 15 bikes were claimed by the track in the three seniors races while six bikes overheated in the junior 85cc event, where competitors were fighting for qualification for the Junior World Motocross Championships in Romania later this year.
"It was quite a slog, riders had to fight every single corner and some of them are very sore today," Albury-Wodonga Motorcycle Club president Justin Daly said.
"Even the professionals are sore so that shows you how tough it was.
"It was especially tough for the little guys who were doing their world selections.
"They've got big ticker those little fellas, they tried really, really hard. It was a tough day."
Honda's Jed Beaton, who returned from racing overseas last year, won the main event ahead of 2019 champion Todd Waters and New Zealand rider Hamish Harwood. The event also boasted Kawasaki riders from Japan as well as Yamaha's Monster Energy team.
Riders took part in two or three rounds, each lasting about 25 minutes.
While the best bikes can pass 100kmh on straight sections, speeds were somewhat down on Sunday.
Daly said the conditions showed the bravery and commitment of riders, with 40 riders tackling the first corner in the main event.
"They're going full noise into that corner but only the top two could see what they were doing," he said.
"It's quite courageous to go in full tilt, not seeing within a metre or so in front of you, just a wall of mud getting sprayed at you.
"To keep going is quite a testament to the riders."
It's the second year running the club has hosted the event at Lincoln Causeway track, and Daly said it was a successful day despite the conditions.
The eight-round series moves to Maitland, north of Newcastle next, before concluding in Coolum, Queensland in August.
Daly said it was a great endorsement of the Wodonga Motocross Track to host the ProMX series.
"They raced last year and said it was one of the best tracks in Australia, hands down, but this year it's one of the most challenging," he said.
"There was nothing we could do about it. We hadn't watered the track, Mother Nature did it to us.
"We were out there at 5.30 in the morning trying to get the water off but it's just one of those things unfortunately."
