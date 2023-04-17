Trainer Rob Wellington has set his sights on the Wagga Gold Cup carnival with his in-form sprinter Smiler Marshall.
The bold frontrunner notched consecutive wins this preparation after leading all-the-way in the $27,000 Benchmark 66 Handicap, (1180m) with apprentice Fiona Sundkuhl aboard aboard at Gundagai on Sunday.
Smiler Marshall ($5.50) was also a recent winner of the Albury Gold Cup carnival.
Racing manager, Jesse Wellington, said Smiler Marshall was always going to be hard to beat once he found the front from a favourable barrier at Gundagai.
"We were a little bit anxious pre-race because he missed a start the previous week in the Tocumwal Cup after the meeting was abandoned," Wellington said.
"We were a bit worried Gundagai was going to be called off as well but the track held up well despite the rain.
"Once he found the lead, we were confident he would be hard to run down and it was another great ride by Fiona.
"If you try to hold him back in his races he can become a bit fractious and Fiona was able to rate him to perfection in the lead.
"We found that has been the key to him and when he produces his best."
Wellington revealed Smiler Marshall had been a great money spinner for the stable after being purchased cheaply as a tried horse.
The six-year-old gelding has now won six races for the Wellington stable since arriving as a maiden.
"The family owns the horse and he was a $100,000 yearling but we got him fairly cheap as a tried horse," he said.
"There is a $50,000 race on Wagga Cup day for country trained horses over 1200m that we are keen to target now.
"He will carry 56kg with Fiona's two kilogram claim and he handles all types of tracks and has won a few races at Wagga previously.
"The three weeks between runs is perfect and hopefully he can run another good race for us."
