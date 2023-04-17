The Border Mail
The Rob Wellington-trained Smiler Marshall notches all the way win at Gundagai

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
April 17 2023 - 5:30pm
Jesse Wellington celebrates the win of Smiler Marshall at Albury.
Trainer Rob Wellington has set his sights on the Wagga Gold Cup carnival with his in-form sprinter Smiler Marshall.

Brent Godde

