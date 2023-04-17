SPITFIRES stalwart Josh Pritchard is expecting to face some of the toughest opposition of his career when he turns out for Australia in the Trans-Tasman Masters Series in Christchurch.
Pritchard overcame a broken hand at the tryouts on the Gold Coast to be selected in the 40-plus team to take on New Zealand in a three-match series.
He will be joined by fellow Border star Dennis Martin, who was part of Australia's gold-winning 65-plus team at the world championships in Japan last year. Martin will compete in the 70-plus side.
"I think it will be a big step-up from what I'm used to," the Wodonga clubman said.
"While I won't be chasing around 18-year-olds like at the Spitfires, I expect these players to still be pretty quick and have the skills and knowledge to go with it."
Pritchard will catch the Kookaburras' tri-series against the UK and NZ in the city before warming up with games against Christchurch premier division teams.
The masters runs from May 2 to 7.
