A driver has died in a car crash at Barnawartha early Tuesday morning, April 18.
Victoria Police said emergency services were called to the crash on the Murray Valley Highway, near Coyles Road, after a passer-by noticed flames off the side of the road about 3.40am.
"The driver pulled over to investigate and found a car had crashed into a tree," Sergeant Julie-Anne Newman said in a statement.
"Sadly, the driver, who is yet to be identified, died at the scene."
The Murray Valley Highway will be closed in both directions, between Barnawartha-Howlong Road and Old Barnawartha Road, for most of the morning while police process the scene.
The Victorian Department of Transport and Planning said motorists should use the Hume Freeway and Barnawatha-Howlong Road to avoid the closure.
"This closure is under Victoria Police control. The road will re-open when investigations are complete and it's safe to do so," the department said in a statement.
Police will prepare a report for the coroner.
Anyone who witnessed the crash, with dashcam footage or information can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au.
