Police investigate fatal car crash at Barnawartha, Murray Valley Highway closed

By Janet Howie
Updated April 18 2023 - 9:36am, first published 6:30am
Police say the Murray Valley Highway will be closed in both directions for most of Tuesday morning. Picture by Blair Thomson
A driver has died in a car crash at Barnawartha early Tuesday morning, April 18.

