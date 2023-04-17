The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

A rare spray from Jindera coach Andrew Wilson brought the desired reaction from his players

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated April 18 2023 - 8:19am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jindera coach Andrew Wilson let his players know exactly what he thought of their first-half efforts against Holbrook which yielded one goal. Picture by James Wiltshire
Jindera coach Andrew Wilson let his players know exactly what he thought of their first-half efforts against Holbrook which yielded one goal. Picture by James Wiltshire

Jindera's players saw a different side to coach Andrew Wilson on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.