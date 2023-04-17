Jindera's players saw a different side to coach Andrew Wilson on Saturday.
The Bulldogs trudged in at half-time trailing Holbrook by 41 points having kicked a solitary goal in two quarters.
Wilson, coaching from the box having retired as a player at the end of last season, wasn't impressed.
"I'd like to think I'm very measured with my approach and to give them a spray isn't very common but they were given a spray on Saturday," Wilson said.
"I always try to be constructive with it, not just fly off the handle, but I needed to get a reaction.
"When you do it, you could tell from faces that it's going in, they agree with it and then it's coming back to them after giving them a little bit of time to say 'righto, if you agree, it's all well and good to accept it here but now you've got to show it out there.'
"At half-time, I was pretty sore-throated by the end of it but it's that bit at the start to make sure what's just gone down wasn't our standards, didn't meet any of the expectations and wasn't on par with anything we'd worked on for the last 12 weeks.
"Then you go back into it and re-approach it and go right, let's tick these boxes, let's go through it again and now it's time to go out and execute. It can go either way.
ALSO IN SPORT
"Some days it can just not be your day and it doesn't happen but, pleasingly enough, it was taken on board and they were able to totally turn it around, it was like a different side in the second half."
Jindera out-scored Holbrook by seven goals to two in the second half and almost snatched victory away from the reigning premiers, who eventually held on to win by six points.
"We've got to come away taking the positives out of it but at the same time we can't be happy with it because we turned up to win a game of footy," Wilson said.
"You can never walk away from a game that you've lost and be happy.
"You can be positive but that little bit's got to still burn inside the guts.
"Next time, you don't want to have that feeling again so you do walk away with your win and that was a question that I gave to the boys before we ran out.
"Are we good enough and are we here to win?"
