The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Cam Ellis-Yolmen: Wodonga Raiders marquee recruit bringing plenty on and off the field

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated April 18 2023 - 11:30am, first published 11:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cam Ellis-Yolmen powers through the midfield against Wangaratta Rovers. Picture by James Wiltshire
Cam Ellis-Yolmen powers through the midfield against Wangaratta Rovers. Picture by James Wiltshire

Cam Ellis-Yolmen is allowing Wodonga Raiders to play a new brand of fearless footy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.