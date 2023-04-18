THE president of the Wodonga Historical Society is concerned at the cost of repairing the city's old racecourse grandstand and would not be surprised if councillors voted to demolish it.
Marie Elliot said she was "half-minded" on retaining the rundown stand which requires $150,000 to make it safe before any further remedial work.
"I'd love to see it stay but we have to be practical in this day and age and I'm starting to think that money could be better spent," Mrs Elliot said.
"I don't want to be a fence sitter, it would be lovely to keep it, but in this day and age when money is so hard to get, should we be spending money on that?"
Council will revisit the issue at next month's meeting.
Councillor Kev Poulton said he did not want to be a "grinch" for the historical society, but suggested there was support for demolition.
"I get the feeling, using my emotional intelligence here, that maybe all the councillors might have been at some point in time happy to see it bulldozed," Cr Poulton told Monday night's meeting.
"I may be wrong, it's just a feeling I'm getting in the room."
Racing Wodonga chief executive Steve Wright said the uncertainty over the grandstand's fate was frustrating.
"It's disappointing we're no closer to a resolution, we just want to get a decision one way or another and move forward," Mr Wright said.
A master plan for the racecourse is dependent on whether the stand is knocked down or remains.
The council had allocated $750,000 to spend on the grandstand in the current budget and the same amount in 2023-24.
Mayor Ron Mildren said yesterday the council needed to determine if that money remained tied for that use as part of its budget planning.
He said there was no guarantee the $750,000 in 2023-24 would continue to be allocated to the grandstand given economic pressures.
Also on Monday night, the council discussed community feedback on its plan for the 2023-24 draft budget which will be unveiled at next month's council meeting.
It had received 11 formal submissions which included a call to spend money on removing trees in Lawrence Street near the Wodonga Tennis Centre.
