NEW NSW Health Minister Ryan Park seems unlikely to soon visit Albury after touring hospitals in Wagga, Griffith and Leeton last week (April 12-13).
His office declined to reply to Border Mail questions about why Albury was not part of his Riverina itinerary and when he would come.
Mr Park has requested a briefing from the NSW Health Department in relation to that development.
Albury MP Justin Clancy plans to speak to Mr Park about the issue next month when parliament is expected to return for the first time since the election in March.
He said he had worked with Mr Park on a parliamentary committee and would be seeking to drive a "positive and constructive outcome" on the hospital.
"We would certainly welcome having Ryan here, we would certainly welcome having any NSW minister or the Premier to visit," Mr Clancy said.
During his Riverina visit, Mr Park said "I know the government needs to do better" on health and "I won't blame the former government, instead I'm committed to engaging deeply with regional health clinicians, allied health workers, nurses and management".
Meanwhile, Mr Clancy will be in Sydney on Friday April 21 to vote on who will lead his party in Opposition.
Former ministers Anthony Roberts, Mark Speakman and Alister Henskens are expected to vie for the Liberal leadership.
Mr Clancy declined to say who he would support, but noted "the candidates who have up their hands have been good friends of the Albury community".
The trio made separate visits to Albury in the lead-up to the poll in March with Mr Henskens launching Mr Clancy's re-election bid.
