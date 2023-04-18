A man has been charged after he was caught in a hot pink Mercedes travelling more than 90 kilometres above the speed limit on a highway.
Officers attached to the Riverina Highway Patrol detected the hot pink Mercedes travelling at 201kmh in a 110kmh zone on the Hume Highway at Tumblong on April 5.
The driver - an international licence holder who was carrying three other passengers in the vehicle - was stopped by police.
He was charged with driving at a speed dangerous and exceeding the speed limit of over 45 kilometres an hour.
His privileges to drive in NSW were withdrawn and the registration plates of the vehicle were seized for three months.
