Christine Oguche has returned from the National Netball Championships with growing confidence and a new-found respect for the game.
Lavington's highly-rated shooter was part of the Victoria side which finished fourth in the 19-and-under competition in Darwin, showing her skills in the goal ring but also coming away with plenty of food for thought.
Oguche has exploded onto the scene in the last 12 months and is tipped for big things in the sport but the 18-year-old knows her journey is only just beginning after a week of gruelling action with and against the best young players in Australia.
"It was a really amazing learning experience - but sometimes it was really hard," Oguche admitted.
"There were some times when I actually couldn't play against those defenders so my coach would switch me out and choose a more mobile player to play as the goal shooter in order to match the defender.
"I had to learn the hard way that there's different matches you have to go against in netball.
"It was my first time having to go through something like that and I guess it just made me more aware of the importance of a team, of being a fair player and actually being happy for the team."
Oguche grew into the championships, shooting nine goals in the final quarter against Queensland and then spearheading Victoria's attack for the entire round five clash with Tasmania.
Into the latter stages, she shot at 92 percent against ACT before a standout display in the semi-final versus NSW, when she nailed 16 of her 19 goal attempts.
"Those top defenders are more pushy and they tend to come out of the circle a lot more," Oguche said.
"They don't play on the body, they play off the body so as a standing shooter, there were some times I didn't know where to go.
"I'd be in the wrong position or I'd be getting pushed a lot and I wasn't showing too much strength.
"I guess the coaches realised that and said 'OK, we need someone who can move around in the circle a bit more and try to find more space.'
"I've learned so much. I've learned a lot about my team, about myself, about the importance of coaches and about the importance of eating good food.
"I think I've gotten much more confident.
"Just in Darwin alone, I started to be more aware that even though I might not be yelling on the bench, I can go out there and give my team-mates a pat on the back.
"That was only a few days ago and I felt really accomplished doing that.
"It wasn't something I've done before, I've always been quietly saying 'good job' so from now on, I'd like to become more vocal, a supportive team-mate.
"I've just been coming out of my shell so it's a journey and one I'm willing to take."
Since crossing from basketball to netball, Oguche's life has changed.
She won Lavington's B-grade best and fairest last season, has stepped up to the Ovens and Murray A-grade this year and is also travelling to Melbourne to play for City West Falcons U19s in the Victorian Netball League.
"Originally, I was just playing to get fit but then, all of sudden, all of these opportunities started coming," she explained
"Before I knew it, I was really overwhelmed and I was quite negative about it all.
"I didn't know how to balance everything.
"But then I realised that in life, anything that comes your way is a learning experience and you have to take things out of it, enjoy some aspects of it and accept that it's OK to not enjoy some aspects of it as well.
"My family are an amazing support system and all of my coaches have been so supportive. They're willing to change things around for me and it's been great.
"I love Lavi. The club has been so welcoming and I've told them I wouldn't want to be anywhere else.
"They've made me feel safe and really valued."
