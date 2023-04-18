The Border Mail
Christine Oguche reflects on her time playing for Victoria at the National Netball Championships

Updated April 18 2023 - 2:21pm, first published 2:00pm
Christine Oguche found the National Netball Championships in Darwin an eye-opening experience with Victoria's 19-and-under side and is now ready to attack the Ovens and Murray A-grade season back at Lavington.
Christine Oguche has returned from the National Netball Championships with growing confidence and a new-found respect for the game.

