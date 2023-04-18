The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
What's on

MT Dance Creative and Laura Behrends Coaching bring Introspect to The Cube Wodonga

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
April 19 2023 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Students from Lavington-based MT Dance Creative and Laura Behrends Coaching will present a new contemporary dance production titled Introspect at The Cube Wodonga this weekend. Picture by Mark Jesser
Students from Lavington-based MT Dance Creative and Laura Behrends Coaching will present a new contemporary dance production titled Introspect at The Cube Wodonga this weekend. Picture by Mark Jesser

A NEW contemporary dance production in Wodonga this weekend will take a deep dive into mental and emotional health.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.