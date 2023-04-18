A NEW contemporary dance production in Wodonga this weekend will take a deep dive into mental and emotional health.
MT Dance Creative have teamed up with Laura Behrends Coaching to present the original work, Introspect, at The Cube Wodonga on Sunday night.
MT Dance co-founder Meegan Strauss said the contemporary ballet was a timely take on mental and emotional processes.
Strauss said people were still adjusting to a return to normalcy post-global pandemic.
She said they used a range of sets and masks in the show to represent different states of being.
"The masks represent us being online for so long during COVID and hiding behind them in general," she said.
"Now things are returning to normal and there's a range of emotions we're dealing with.
"We're using colours to represent different groups of emotions; red, yellow, green and blue."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Introspect has been described as an evocative piece that captures the observation of one's own mental and emotional processes, combined with the powerful set design and music, which merge to bring a dynamic and vibrant show to the stage.
Audiences will learn about current and ongoing states, with their faults, shortcoming and bittersweet moments.
A total of 20 students from Lavington-based MT Dance Creative and Laura Behrends Coaching have been rehearsing the new work since February.
They ranged in age from 10 to 18.
Strauss said the new work was another opportunity for children to perform ahead of the dance competition season.
"It's great for the kids to have a performance opportunity that's not based around competitions," Strauss said.
"It also shows Albury-Wodonga audiences more contemporary dance work as well."
Wodonga-based international choreographer Tim Podesta welcomed the new show to the stage.
"MT Dance Creative is the creative engine for choreographers Meegan Strauss and Taylor Falkner," he said.
"They're developing and touring ballet and dance ... bringing stories to life."
Pre-show entertainment on Sunday starts at 6pm in the foyer with a free drink on arrival.
The two-act show starts at 7pm.
It runs for 50 minutes with an interval.
For Introspect tickets visit The Cube Wodonga during business hours or book online at thecubewodonga.com.au.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.