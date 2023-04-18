The Border Mail
Man spends weekend locked up after string of alleged thefts in Wodonga

By Wodonga Court
April 19 2023 - 3:30am
Tear Sayarath has been bailed after being arrested four times.
A man charged following a string of alleged thefts has been bailed after spending the weekend locked up.

