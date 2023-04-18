Man spends weekend locked up after string of alleged thefts in Wodonga

A man charged following a string of alleged thefts has been bailed after spending the weekend locked up.
Tear Sayarath's most recent arrest occurred on Thursday night last week after he attended the Wodonga Bunnings.
He allegedly took items including bolt cutters, a lighter and a magnet, stuffed them in his pants and a backpack, and left as a staff member tried to stop him.
The items, worth a total of $110, were allegedly found when police arrested Sayarath outside the nearby Officeworks building a short time later.
It's alleged Sayarath had stolen a fire extinguisher from a laundromat about 1am on April 7, leading to his arrest later that day.
He was allegedly caught with meth and cannabis on March 13, and with ice on February 25.
Sayarath, who says he has been homeless for 20 years, was on bail during all of the matters after allegedly being caught at the Wodonga Waste Transfer Station on January 17.
The Wodonga Magistrates Court heard he had jumped a fence and was seen on CCTV footage entering a shed.
He allegedly rummaged through the council business and took spray paint.
Police were alerted and he was found hiding in a corner of the shed.
Officers applied to revoke his bail after his arrest last week, with concerns he was at high risk of committing further offences.
He had to show exceptional circumstances to be granted bail.
Magistrate Ian Watkins noted the charges, if proven in court, wouldn't lead to a prison sentence being imposed.
He ordered Sayarath take part in a court treatment program ahead of his matters returning on May 15.
