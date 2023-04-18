The introduction of Return and Earn machines in Victoria has been welcomed by regular users of the service on the Border.
As of November 1, the recycling scheme will be in place in Victoria to provide 10c refunds on drink cans, bottles and cartons.
VicReturn will coordinate the initiative, with Visy, TOMRA Cleanaway and Return-It the network operators.
More than 600 collection points will be established across the state, with a minimum requirement of one machine per 14,500 people in metropolitan areas, at least one per town of 750 people in regional areas, and at least one per place of 350 people in remote locations.
Sites in the North East are yet to be determined and it is also not yet known if container deposit machines will be linked to supermarkets like the three reverse vending machines in Albury.
Environment Minister Ingrid Stitt was contacted by The Border Mail for comment.
Bandiana Primary School teacher Gabby Potter has made several trips across the border to cash in containers for a student-led fundraiser for the Albury Wodonga Regional Centre.
Ms Potter said the school had raised about $1100 in two terms.
"We need one in Victoria at the end of the day. There's so many people from Victoria that come across and use it," she said.
"There are a lot of charities and sporting clubs relying on volunteers to do it, but it's a good way to to fundraise.
"I think it's great. Obviously a lot of people are getting on board, so why not in Victoria?
"There's definitely a need for it."
Bandiana's Penny Wallace said the cans and bottles she and her husband returned went towards fuel for their travels.
"If it stops people from throwing away this stuff and if it can be recycled, it's a valuable thing," she said.
"It works for us and it works for the environment as well. We have the grandchildren saving cans for us and it's a good message to send."
Mrs Wallace said she was looking forward to the installation of machines in Victoria.
"It would be very convenient to have one in Wodonga somewhere to save us coming over," she said.
"I'm sure there's some NSW people who don't think it's appropriate Victorians are using it, but as far as we're concerned, we're collecting them up to help the environment and we're in a border situation."
