The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Mother's Day Classic not back in Wodonga but Border residents can choose MDC Anywhere

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
Updated April 18 2023 - 4:36pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
People can sign up for Mother's Day Classic Anywhere to complete their own course at a time that suits them. They can register to still receive a bib and medallion.
People can sign up for Mother's Day Classic Anywhere to complete their own course at a time that suits them. They can register to still receive a bib and medallion.

THE Mother's Day Classic will not run in Wodonga this year but Border residents can still support the breast cancer research fundraiser.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.