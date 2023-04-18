THE Mother's Day Classic will not run in Wodonga this year but Border residents can still support the breast cancer research fundraiser.
The annual fun run was held at Sumsion Gardens between 2008 and 2020 before the global pandemic impacted events everywhere.
Mother's Day Classic Foundation chief executive Zara Lawless said there were not enough volunteers to host an Albury-Wodonga event this year but people could join in other ways.
She said they could register for Mother's Day Classic Anywhere, allowing them to choose their own course.
"They can still receive a bib and medallion in the mail," she said.
"You can also simply donate online or buy the merchandise."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Ms Lawless said there would be 74 events running nationwide this year, up from 67 last year.
"It's truly become a nationwide fundraiser," Ms Lawless said.
To register for MDC Anywhere or volunteer visit mothersdayclassic.com.au.
Tocumwal, Shepparton and Echuca-Moama will host events.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.