The Wymah Ferry will be closed for up to seven weeks for essential maintenance.
Works will be completed between May 1 and June 16, with motorists unable to cross the Murray River between Wymah and Granya.
A Transport for NSW spokesperson said vehicular ferries on the river needed to be serviced every five years to ensure they met government regulations and were safe and reliable for users.
"The overhaul of the three-car ferry will involve inspecting, servicing and replacing parts, as well as cleaning and painting," the spokesperson said.
"The Wymah Ferry is an important service for the small rural communities around the area, including Wymah, Granya, Talgarno and Bowna."
Detours are available at either the Bethanga or Jingellic bridges, but will add up to 80 or 130 kilometres, respectively, to the trip.
The Wymah Ferry and Speewa Ferry, near Swan Hill, are the two cable ferries that cross the Murray River between NSW and Victoria.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
