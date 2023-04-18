This Saturday, April 22. will mark a year since a monitor was appointed to scrutinise Wodonga Council.
But when that report is made public is still unclear, despite the minister Melissa Horne having had it since at least early March.
The minister's office did not respond to The Border Mail on Tuesday April 18.
Councillors are expected to eye the report before its release and are yet to sight it.
"We're certainly disappointed we haven't seen it and had some feedback out of it, but we accept the process is what it is," Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren said.
An interim administrator, John Tanner, is now in place and overseeing the council with chief executive Clare Keenan on indefinite leave after heavy criticism.
