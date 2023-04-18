A driver who repeatedly drove at police, engaged in pursuits and rammed a woman's car multiple times at high speed was only stopped when police crashed into his vehicle.
Jaydon Mark Moon, also known as Jaydon or Jayden Doran, will remain in custody until at least July next year after being sentenced in Albury.
The now 27-year-old stole a woman's Mazda 3 from Aloysius Park in South Albury on April 15 of that year, as the victim played soccer.
Police spotted the car at 3am the following morning, causing Moon to drive on the wrong side of Macauley Street into the path of an oncoming taxi.
The taxi driver took evasive action.
Moon drove at a police car on East Street soon after, with police driving up a nature strip to avoid being hit.
He then torched the vehicle on Curlew Crescent in North Albury.
Moon and another person drove a white Mitsubishi to the Jingellic General Store early on April 21 and stole and caused damage to $5900 worth of property.
He targeted his then partner at the Kinross Woolshed Hotel on April 27, throwing two punches at her head before again taking off in the white Mitsubishi.
Police told the court the woman was "shaken, upset and terrified" when they arrived and was clearly suffering trauma during an interview.
Moon drove at police on Corella Street a short time after taking the car from the Kinross, and only missed police when they fled his path.
He repeatedly drove at two officers in a police car at 7.50pm, and was seen performing U-turns before driving back at the police vehicle.
He rammed a woman's car four times on Wagga Road at 11pm, reaching speeds of up to 160km/h, drove at 90km/h on April 28 through a Thurgoona school zone, and tried to escape police near Wantigong Street about 1.30am on April 29.
His rampage came to an end near the Metro petrol station on Wagga Road soon after, when he was blocked in by a police and civilian vehicle and truck by a police four-wheel-drive, causing $55,000 in damage.
He had been on parole during the offending.
Judge Sean Grant sentenced the dangerous repeat offender in the Albury District Court to a minimum of two years and five months.
The sentencing only concerned the offences that had occurred in NSW.
Victoria's police helicopter had joined the NSW airwing in the operation to arrest Moon, who was banned from driving until 2027 at the time.
He had driven the white Mitsubishi from Albury to Wodonga, Yarrawonga, Kyabram, Shepparton and back to Albury.
Prescription drugs and metal knuckledusters were found in the car during a search after Moon's arrest.
Methamphetamine was also found during a blood test taken at hospital.
Judge Grant banned him from driving for three years, with July 15 next year his earliest release date.
A maximum jail term of four years was imposed.
