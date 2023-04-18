The Border Mail
Driver rammed woman's car, tried to hit multiple police vehicles

By Albury Court
Updated April 19 2023 - 8:34am, first published 8:30am
Moon's dangerous driving only came to a halt when his car was hit by a police four-wheel-drive on Wagga Road. He ran away, fell over a ute, and was arrested.
A driver who repeatedly drove at police, engaged in pursuits and rammed a woman's car multiple times at high speed was only stopped when police crashed into his vehicle.

