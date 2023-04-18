The Border Mail
Home/Community/Babies, Weddings & Obituaries
In Depth

Late Leeton teacher Mark Ciavarella farewelled with a moving memorial service at St Francis College

TP
By Talia Pattison
April 18 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leeton's Mark Ciavarella has been remembered for his many talents, passions, caring nature and love of life. Pictures supplied
Leeton's Mark Ciavarella has been remembered for his many talents, passions, caring nature and love of life. Pictures supplied

It is not possible to sum up the late Mark Ciavarella with just one word or phrase, according to those who loved him most.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.