Barnawartha crash tragedy the 10th death on region's roads this year

A man has died in an horrific car crash at Barnawartha, the tenth such incident in the North East this year.
A passer-by noticed flames coming from the vehicle on the Murray Valley Highway, near Coyles Road, about 3.40am on Tuesday.
The white Mitsubishi Lancer had crashed into a tree before catching on fire.
The male driver had died at the scene.
The incident led to the road being closed for nearly eight hours as police, paramedics and SES members attended the scene.
The incident followed a double-fatal crash at Wangaratta on Easter Sunday which allegedly involved speed and alcohol.
Acting Senior Sergeant Mick Savage said there had been 10 deaths on roads in the Wodonga, Wangaratta, Alpine, Indigo Tawonga and Moira shire regions this year.
He said such incidents were devastating for all involved.
"It's terrible," he said.
"That's 10 people who don't get to come home.
"We want people to be safe.
"No-one should have to have a loved one not come home, that's the real tragedy."
Police ran Operation Nexus during the Easter period, and caught 16 drink or drug drivers in the North East.
There were 236 infringement notices issued.
Acting Senior Sergeant Savage said police would also be out in force for the Anzac Day long weekend.
"I just want people to drive to the conditions," he said.
"I want people to not drink and drive, I want people not to take drugs and drive."
"I just want people to do what they're required to do and drive safely, and get to where they're going in one piece."
The vehicle involved in Tuesday morning's crash suffered significant damage.
The vehicle crashed head on into the tree, 200 metres west of Mildrens Road.
The burning car had to be extinguished at the scene by firefighters.
The Mitsubishi sedan was towed from the scene about 10am.
IN OTHER NEWS
Acting Senior Sergeant Savage said police hoped to avoid further tragedies during the coming Anzac Day road safety blitz.
"Again, police will be out there, they'll be out and about and if you're doing the wrong thing, you'll be penalised accordingly," he said.
"There were a lot of people doing the wrong thing during Operation Nexus.
"I really hope people listen and we don't have the same thing again."
There has been a 25 per cent increase in deaths on Victorian roads this year, with 94 people killed as of Sunday.
