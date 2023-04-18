The Border Mail
Barnawartha crash tragedy the 10th death on region's roads this year

By Blair Thomson
Updated April 18 2023 - 5:32pm, first published 5:25pm
The scene of the crash on the Murray Valley Highway on Tuesday. Picture by James Wiltshire
A man has died in an horrific car crash at Barnawartha, the tenth such incident in the North East this year.

