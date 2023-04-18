A "middle class revolution of the most acceptable kind" after World War II helped countless women otherwise neglected by the country for which their husbands died.
Jessie Mary Vasey (1897-1966), founder of War Widows Guild of Australia, coped with her own grief by improving the lot of other families shattered by war losses.
On Tuesday, April 18, her granddaughter, Liz Koschitzke, of Brocklesby, told an Albury church service this group fought on the principles of human rights and dignity.
"It has succeeded; Jessie succeeded because she had vision, personal strength and was a leader," Mrs Koschitzke said.
More than 50 people attended the Albury and District War Widows' Field of Remembrance service at St Matthew's Albury.
Mrs Koschitzke said her grandmother understood "governments listen to numbers" so it was important for women to band together in their fight for adequate housing and payments.
"Jessie challenged the current thinking of the time that men knew best and women should be quiet and polite," Mrs Koschitzke said.
As the War Widows Guild of Australia grew, women gained confidence and motivation from taking on positions of responsibility and sharing their experiences with others who understood.
"Valuable therapy; my grandmother was ahead of her time," Mrs Koschitzke said.
Representatives from veterans, community, public service and health groups as well as school leaders laid wreaths during the afternoon service. They also placed crosses, coloured differently for the navy (dark blue), army (red), air force (light blue) and unknown warriors (white), in a bed of sand, itself cross-shaped.
Army Logistic Training Centre Bandiana commandant Colonel Matthew Freeman said such tributes highlighted war's human cost.
"When you visit a field of remembrance, you see row upon row of crosses representing lives lost, the reality of the brutality of war is rammed home," he said.
"Seeing these visual symbols reminds us that war isn't simply a matter of strategy and tactics but of people who have fought and died and who have left behind grieving families and friends."
Led by master of ceremonies Gaye Pattison, the service included prayers, hymns, The Last Post played by bugler Billy Stewart and music from piper Roger Buck.
Indigenous veteran Sharon Walsh said a prayer to dedicate the Field of Remembrance, as well as the opening acknowledgement of country.
Albury RSL president Graham Docksey recited the Ode before a minute's silence.
Mrs Koschitzke, who was four when Jessie Vasey died, told The Border Mail her grandmother was driven and focused because of the injustices she witnessed.
Asked to join a political party, Jessie said, "No, I can kick harder on the outside".
