Sport shooters to be kicked out of Ettamogah site in lease dispute

The Albury branch of the Sporting Shooters Association is set to be kicked out of its Ettamogah site following a lease dispute.
Landowner Ian Stuart McGeoch took action to cancel the club's 10 year lease, signed in 2017, amid concerns the club had changed affiliation.
The group had previously been known as the Albury Wodonga Clay Target Club, part of the Australian Clay Target Association, but changed affiliation in April 2019.
Mr McGeoch took action in the NSW Supreme Court to terminate the club's lease and take back possession of the site, following legal advice.
He was successful before the court on Tuesday.
IN OTHER NEWS
He had argued the change in affiliation was a breach of the lease.
Lawyers for the club had fought the termination.
Acting Justice John Basten on Tuesday declared the termination valid, and ordered possession of the land be returned to Mr McGeoch.
The club must pay his legal costs.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.