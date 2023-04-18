Man rolls stolen car at Sumsion Gardens in Wodonga before fleeing area

A driver has fled a stolen vehicle after rolling it at Sumsion Gardens.
Police were alerted after the man rolled the black Jeep Cherokee wagon at the corner of Church Street and Reuss Road in Wodonga about 6.30pm on Tuesday.
The vehicle landed on its side.
The man spoke to a witness before leaving the scene, and is now being sought by police.
Police urge anyone with information, or anyone who saw the driver being picked up from nearby, to call (02) 6049 2600.
