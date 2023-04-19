The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Legacy Albury preparing for organisation's national centenary torch relay

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated April 20 2023 - 8:50am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury Legacy president Michelle Wyatt catching up with commandant of the Border's Army Logistics Training Centre Colonel Matthew Freeman ahead of Legacy Australia's centenary commemorations. Picture by James Wiltshire
Albury Legacy president Michelle Wyatt catching up with commandant of the Border's Army Logistics Training Centre Colonel Matthew Freeman ahead of Legacy Australia's centenary commemorations. Picture by James Wiltshire

Commemorations to mark the 100th anniversary of support for families of deceased or injured service personnel will be staged on the Border this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.