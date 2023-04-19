Commemorations to mark the 100th anniversary of support for families of deceased or injured service personnel will be staged on the Border this year.
Legacy Australia will recognise its centenary with a torch relay to honour the promise made by an Australian solider to his dying comrade in the heat of battle on the Western Front in World War I to look after his wife and children.
That promise is still being kept today.
The relay will start at Pozieres in France on Sunday at the battlefield where the pledge was made and make its way through the Menin Gate in Belgium, followed by a stop at the Legacy club in London, before the torch is flown to Australia.
It will begin at Albany in Western Australia, where the first Anzac Day commemoration took place and then travel to Adelaide, Darwin, Townsville and down the east coast.
The relay will wrap up in Melbourne, the birthplace place of Legacy, on October 13.
Albury Legacy president Michelle Wyatt said the torch would reach the Border on August 5.
"There's 30 torchbearers allocated to Albury-Wodonga. Half of them were nominated by Albury Legacy and the other half were through a public campaign if you had a connection to Defence or Legacy," she said.
"The last changeover will occur outside of Legacy House in Olive Street and we've got a junior Legatee bringing the torch around to the cauldron to the final spot at the memorial waterfall at the SS and A Club.
"We encourage the public to get out on the streets and support the organisation.
"It's a very fitting way to raise awareness for Legacy to commemorate 100 years, acknowledge the sacrifice and certainly raise a few funds along the way as well. We've got an aim to raise $10 million across the relay."
Army Logistic Training Centre personnel based at Bandiana will support the Border leg of the relay, which started with Legacy members and widows attending an annual luncheon at the Gaza Ridge Barracks on April 19.
"The army supports Legacy principally based on the support Legacy provides to the families and widows of those lost or injured in war or in peacetime," Colonel Matthew Freeman said.
"The key messages out of the 100-year commemoration is the promise and to broaden the awareness of where Legacy has come from."
Ms Wyatt said Albury Legacy Club's 70 Legatees assisted 390 widows and 30 children and have also taken on contemporary families where the serving member is alive, but may not be able to support their family since leaving the Defence Force.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
