Make Tankers Ten is a new book described as the living memory of how bushfire brigades began in the Wangaratta group. Here, an extract recalls one of the region's darkest days, nearly 80 years ago.
December 22, 1943, Australian men and women were fighting alongside British and Allied troops trying to push back the German onslaught in Europe. In New Guinea, Australian troops had their backs to the wall trying to stop the Japanese invasion advancing into Australian territory.
Meanwhile in the Wangaratta district the day was a scorcher. The wind was blowing hard from the north-west, making the community fearful of a fire breaking out which would be hard to stop.
By 4pm residents were starting to believe they would get through the day unscathed, but little did they know what was about to unfold.
At approximately 4.30pm a fire broke out at Bowser, believed to be caused by tree branches in contact with power lines. Some people believed it was started by sparks from a train, others said it could have started from embers from a gravel truck powered by a charcoal burner. Regardless, there was a fire and it soon gained momentum heading for the Wangaratta-Eldorado Road.
At about this time Ron Morrison, a 15-year-old boy, arrived at the southern side of the fire. A driver travelling along the road told Ron to jump on the running board of his car with his knapsack. They headed to the northern side of the fire with the idea of stopping it at the Eldorado Road. This proved impossible as the fire jumped the road. Ron, in later years, was to become a hard working volunteer and captain of the Wangaratta North Fire Brigade.
Another local boy, 16-year-old Dave Norman, rode his bike from his home to the northern side of the fire and jumped onto Wally Swan's truck which had a 100 gallon tank with a hand pump on it.
Despite their best efforts, the fire headed towards Reedy Creek, leaving property owners in the fire path desperately trying to shift livestock to safety.
It was at this time that Ron Morrison saw his schoolmate Claude Hill fighting the fire from the back of Laurie O'Keefe's truck.
Sadly, this was the last time he saw Claude, one of the 10 who lost their lives fighting the fire.
IN OTHER NEWS:
In Wangaratta George McLaughlin, one of the drivers of the elite Wangaratta and District Fire Fighting Unit was contacted by Mr Handley of the Wangaratta Bush Fire Brigade to fetch the fire truck from Dr Henderson's property in Wangaratta.
Upon arrival he found Bill Richardson, Shire of Wangaratta councillor, waiting for him. Together they drove to North Wangaratta where they worked on the fire flanks endeavouring to narrow the front so it could be contained.
In no time the water tank on the unit ran dry, so George drove back to Wangaratta to fill the unit. Upon his return, he drove down Detour Road to a point on the eastern side of Reedy Creek where he met up again with Bill Richardson who told him that the fire had gained momentum and had crossed Wightons Lane. The plan was to head to the Ovens Highway to help burn a break at Petticoat Lane.
In Wangaratta the fire bell was tolling. Men rushed to climb aboard vehicles going out to the fire. These men came from all backgrounds; abattoir workers, PMG linesmen, school teachers, retailers and factory workers, to name a few. They knew that there was a shortage of local residents to fight fires, so they volunteered to help. Some men climbed aboard the Wangaratta unit before it left Detour Road.
The fire crossed Reedy Creek, and it was said that at this stage, the width of the fire was only the length of a cricket pitch on the eastern side of the creek.
As the fire crept out of the creek, Tarrawingee Fire Brigade captain Arthur Stewart and his two nephews, Ken and Harold Stewart arrived on the scene.
They tried to burn a break next to a sheep track, taking advantage of the abated wind which had been slowed by the trees protecting Reedy Creek.
They only had one knapsack and a fire beater, but they saw a truck in the distance which they thought was bringing more men and water.
The knapsack emptied but the truck never reached them. The fire jumped their break and swept across the paddock towards Wightons Lane.
They believed that this was the turning point of the fire. Had they been able to stop the fire coming out of Reedy Creek it could have saved the day, but losing it here started the drama that was about to come next.
Ken Ellis, who later became the group officer, told the story that he ran out of petrol on his way to the fire. Petrol was rationed during war time, so vehicle owners had to obtain petrol ration tickets.
Ken believed that he could have made it in time to help stop the fire at Reedy Creek if petrol had been readily available.
The Stewart men, along with other firefighters, were unsuccessful in trying to burn a break at Wightons Lane so they drove to Petticoat Lane to construct a break which would possibly stop the fire.
The Wangaratta unit, as well as Bill Richardson's private unit and some landowners' trucks, made their way towards Petticoat Lane, the idea being that with these resources a good break could be constructed.
Some distance from Petticoat Lane, a change of wind direction caused the fire to head straight towards the firefighters.
The driver of the Wangaratta unit tried to turn the truck around but amid the smoke and ash that had engulfed them, he failed to see a roadside drain. As he tried to turn the truck the front wheels became embedded in the drain, causing the chassis to belly, leaving the truck unable to move.
Some survived to tell the tale, others tragically lost their lives. Many of the men who lost their lives made it to hospital, but their bodies were so badly burnt that they died.
One unpublished story has been told by Syd Humphry from Springhurst. He had taken his truck to help at the fire from where he conveyed two men who were badly burnt to hospital. On the way they asked Syd to pull up at a hotel and get them a bottle of whisky, which he duly did. He did not know the men and did not know if they survived their ordeal.
The fire at Petticoat Lane had now split into two fronts. One front was responsible for engulfing the men and their vehicle, and the other front sped towards Tarrawingee where it was finally controlled well into the night.
Harold Stewart tells the story that he stopped on the northern side of the fire with his knapsack and controlled the edge of the fire until his knapsack was empty. He then filled it at the nearest dam, and continued firefighting during the night, walking the entire flank of the fire, blacking out the hotspots. W.B. Richardson requested additional support. Details were reported in The Argus, Friday, December 24, 1943, p3.
Make Tankers Ten - The History of the Wangaratta Fire Brigades Group, is available at Edgars Newsagency, Murphy Street, or Garry Nash Real Estate, 23 Baker Street, Wangaratta.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.