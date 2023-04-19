A North East support service is calling on the government to develop a national child and youth homelessness and housing strategy to tackle the growing issue.
Junction Support Services staff took a stand in Wodonga on April 19 to mark Youth Homelessness Matters Day and show it's not just adults affected.
According to Australian Bureau of Statistics data, 122,494 people were estimated to be experiencing homelessness on Census night in 2021.
Nearly 15 per cent were under 12 and almost a quarter were aged from 12 to 24, while in 2021-22, 28 per cent of young people that presented to youth homelessness agencies such as Junction were couch surfing.
Homelessness and specialist youth service manager Kat Hodgens said it was vital more support and resources were provided, particularly around early intervention.
She said the future construction of 40-bed youth foyers in Wodonga and Wangaratta would help prevent homelessness, but more solutions were required in the short term.
"We're making sure everybody understands youth homelessness is a significant issue in our area and we're all working towards the same goal to make sure that there's something for young people," Ms Hodgens said.
"There needs to be housing and young people can't get it. If you're under 18 years old, you can't sign a rental agreement, so there needs to be alternative options.
"Young people have had significant trauma at home. Family violence is on the rise, drug and alcohol misuse and mental health is obviously increasing for families."
Ms Hodgens said 130 young people had presented to Junction in 2023 regarding homelessness, but admitted there would be many more who required support.
Junction support worker Alyce Spagnolo helps young people disengaged in education and said homelessness was a factor for some.
"We work with what we have to conquer those barriers and find housing. Sometimes it is just that they stay with friends and family, but it's very hard with the age group parameters we work with to find them suitable housing and sustainable housing," she said.
"It definitely impacts their health, education and mental health as well."
BeyondHousing chief executive Penny Hargrave said an increase in the rate of youth allowance and rent assistance would be ideal.
"We know from their lived experience, research and decades spent supporting young people that these forms of homelessness leave them vulnerable to exploitation, and to abuse," she said.
Junction Support Services started a petition on change.org asking the government to consider a homelessness and housing plan for youth.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities.
