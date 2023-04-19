Albury's Elliott Powell has quickly blown away the theory he wouldn't be the same Ovens and Murray Football League player after going bush for three years.
Powell pushed eight-goal star Jacob Conlan for best on ground in the 58-point win over Myrtleford on Saturday, April 15.
He led the game in disposals (32), contested possessions (13) and inside 50s (10).
"Elliott Powell was outstanding all day and we had to put Mitch Dalbocoso on him in the second half to nullify that, to a degree," Myrtleford coach Craig Millar praised.
Powell was runner-up to Wodonga Raiders' Jarrod Hodgkin in the 2019 Morris Medal, but joined junior club Dederang-Mount Beauty just weeks out from the start of the following Ovens and Murray season.
However, 2020 was abandoned, due to COVID, so the midfielder ended up playing two seasons with the Bombers, co-coaching with great mate Damien Jones.
"His leadership is great too, so he's improved in that area as well," co-coach Shaun Daly suggested.
When Powell left the O and M, he used to pinch-hit in the midfield, but he's now capable of playing both as an inside and outside on-baller.
"I think you've got to be mate because the game keeps evolving," he replied when quizzed if he's a different player.
"If you're only one type pf player you can't get yourself out of trouble at times, you have to keep getting better."
"When I was here earlier on, I never played that inside role."
Powell's explosive return will give other players confidence that if they head bush, it doesn't mean their best football is behind them.
"Elliott had to work on his inside game as he was getting tagged, now he's an inside-outfield midfielder, which adds another string to his bow," Daly explained.
