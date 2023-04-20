AUSTRALIA'S own Piano Man is dividing his time between sea and land as he tickles the ivories everywhere.
Liam Cooper said working on cruise ships had allowed him to transition into a full-time musical career five years ago.
He did his first cruise in late 2018 and - after a global pandemic halt - had done 14 cruises since October.
"It's a pretty amazing experience; I can play for a 1200-seat theatre with a band," he said.
"I'll walk in with sheet music and I'll rehearse with the orchestra for one hour; then we play for the audience and it's note perfect. The orchestra is used to playing music they don't know!"
Cooper, 31, adapted his two-hour show Kings of the Keys - featuring the songs of Billy Joel, Elton John, Peter Allen, Stevie Wonder and Paul McCartney among others - into a 45-minute performance for the cruises.
In between shows, he worked on other musical projects.
"I usually join a ship for five to seven days but once I had a nine-day cruise and I only had one show," Cooper said.
"I could totally get out and sunbake but it's very much a working from home situation.
"The internet on cruise ships is quite good; it's a remote work situation with a balcony and views and it's easy to enjoy a glass of rose and cheese platter with that."
IN OTHER NEWS:
With the summer cruise season winding down soon, Cooper was focused on bringing Kings of the Keys to 24 regional venues including Albury on July 1.
Cooper, alongside a killer live band and horn section, presents a musical salute to some of the all-time greats.
"Growing up learning the piano, I've always been inspired by the artists in this show, it just gets me so excited and it's a joy to bring that to the stage with some incredibly talented musicians behind me," he said.
"I finish the show with Peter Allen's I Still Call Australia Home - which I get a bit emotional singing on cruise ships on the other side of the world - so it's incredibly exciting to be performing back here at home for audiences around Australia."
Growing up in Wollongong, Cooper learnt classical piano from age five and later found his groove in jazz.
He refined his craft performing at bars and weddings while releasing two records of original music.
In 2015, Cooper's elaborate cinema marriage proposal to his now-wife Amy went viral on YouTube, clocking up 12 million views.
"I did really blow up very quickly; there were 40,000 views in a couple of hours!"
Cooper said he and Amy always enjoyed visiting Albury: "My wife and I are in love with your Harris Farm; it's like Bunnings for foodies!"
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.