A classic 1970 Holden Monaro that broke records when it sold six years ago is set for auction again.
The HT GTS 350 Bathurst Monaro is expected to fetch "high six figures", according to Lloyds Auctions, when it goes up for sale on April 29.
The car has been under lock and key in a man cave on the Gold Coast since it was sold for $310,000 in March, 2017. It is one of just 275 made with the automatic transmission.
"Now six years later, we have had an extreme amount of inquiry for this spectacular classic, it is the most anticipated car of the auction once again."
This particular model of Monaro retailed for just $7000 back when released in 1970 and is now known as one of the most iconic Holdens ever made.
IN OTHER NEWS
"I hope the new custodian will enjoy and love this car just as much as I have over the past six years," the current owner said.
The car will be up for sale along with 250 classic cars from 10am on April 29.
If you have deep pockets, you can register to bid on the Lloyds Auctions website, or just watch the auction online on the day on the Lloyds Facebook site.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.