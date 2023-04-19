The Border Mail
HT GTS 350 Bathurst Monaro will be auctioned, six years after a record-breaking sale

April 19 2023 - 6:30pm
The HT GTS 350 Bathurst Monaro has been under lock and key in a man cave on the Gold Coast since it was sold for $310,000 in March, 2017. Pictures supplied
A classic 1970 Holden Monaro that broke records when it sold six years ago is set for auction again.

