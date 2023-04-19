The Border Mail
Albury forward Jacob Conlan has never been fitter and wants to repay club

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated April 19 2023 - 2:11pm, first published 1:16pm
Jacob Conlan took 12 marks and landed eight majors against Myrtleford last Saturday. in the home team's 58-point win. Picture by James Wiltshire
Albury spearhead Jacob Conlan admits he's never been fitter and is out to repay the club after an injury-riddled finish to last year in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

