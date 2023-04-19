Albury spearhead Jacob Conlan admits he's never been fitter and is out to repay the club after an injury-riddled finish to last year in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Conlan produced his second largest goal haul since joining the Tigers in late 2019, booting eight against Myrtleford on Saturday, April 15. He had previously kicked nine against North Albury.
He had 23 touches, nine contested possessions and equalled the match-high marks (12 with Myrtleford forward Kyle Winter Irving).
At 90kgs, Conlan has never looked fitter and stronger.
"One-hundred per cent, I was a bit disappointed last year with my form, I lost fitness during the year and in finals, I felt like I let the team down," he revealed.
"I made a goal to get as fit as I could and got all my PB's in the 2ks and stuff."
Albury lost its last five games of 2022, with the 191cm power forward kicking 11 in that stretch, which included five against Yarrawonga in round 17.
He then kicked two against the Pigeons in the qualifying final and one in the first semi-loss to Wangaratta Rovers.
"I got injured in that Corowa game here (Albury Sportsground on July 2) when I hurt my ribs and then had niggling injuries all way through to the end of the year," he explained.
"I couldn't train properly, so I wanted to make sure I was ready to go."
Conlan was part of the Tigers' bigger-bodied group to trouble the younger and lighter Saints.
"You look at the Conlan boys (Jacob and Lucas), it was those experienced players and we're pretty open that we've got 14 players or so that have played less than a dozen Ovens and Murray games, that's the harsh reality of it, it's not an excuse," Saints' coach Craig Millar suggested.
Conlan showed his experience early in the second quarter when two opponents ran under the ball, leaving the Tiger with an easy mark.
There was never a period where he floated out of the action, kicking goals in every quarter.
North Albury now faces the tough task of stopping the key forward, particularly after conceding 22 goals against Yarrawonga.
