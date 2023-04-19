Wodonga man who sexually abused granddaughter won't be jailed

A man who abused his primary school aged granddaughter multiple times will avoid jail for the offending, but will be a registered sex offender for life.
The Wodonga court yesterday heard the offending against the victim, aged seven or eight at the time it occurred, was reported to police in May 2021.
The victim's mother disclosed a series of sexual incidents her daughter said had occurred in the previous months in Wodonga.
The man, aged in his 60s, yesterday admitted to several charges, including that he had kissed the victim's buttocks in January 2021 during a sleepover.
When the girl was taken back to her mother's Lavington's home, her grandmother said "if (she) says anything about a kiss on the bum, it was an accident".
IN OTHER NEWS:
Four other incidents occurred, including in late 2020 to mid 2021 when he grabbed the girls' genitals while she pretended to be asleep.
During the same period, the man had walked over to her bed, straddled her, kissed her cheek, forehead, chest and nose, and tried to kiss her lips.
The girl later said such behaviour happened "numerous times when she's in bed" and her nan was sleeping.
She also reported the man exposing himself while she was doing crafts in a shed at his property.
The man had accompanied her outside and she saw him "shaking" his penis and he at times had his hand down his pants.
She estimated that behaviour had occurred five to 10 times.
During a police interview, the man also disclosed an incident with his granddaughter where he touched her genitals.
He had been arrested on July 8, 2021, and admitted to some behaviour but said he'd blocked much of it out.
"I've never had sexual intercourse with a child," he said.
"I can't remember all of the incidents I'm accused of."
He denied one allegation before saying "yeah, you got me".
The man is still supported by his wife.
He lost his job at an Albury business after telling his boss about the pending court matter.
Police said sentencing data showed half of all offenders sentenced on the charges faced by the man didn't receive a prison term.
"The allegations are very serious," Leading Senior Constable Les Hare said.
The man's lawyer said a community corrections order could meet the sentencing principles without the need for custody.
She noted the grandfather had no priors and was an active community member.
Magistrate Ian Watkins said the man, who can't be named, would be assessed for an onerous corrections order.
He will be sentenced in two months.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.