Wodonga man who sexually abused granddaughter won't be jailed

By Wodonga Court
Updated April 19 2023 - 6:39pm, first published 5:30pm
A man who abused his primary school aged granddaughter multiple times will avoid jail for the offending, but will be a registered sex offender for life.

