The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Goulburn Murray Water outlines rules for Victorian duck shooters

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
April 19 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duck hunting season gets underway in Victoria on April 26 with strict rules for shooters.
Duck hunting season gets underway in Victoria on April 26 with strict rules for shooters.

A shortened Victorian duck hunting season will start on April 26 with tighter restrictions in place.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.