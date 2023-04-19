A shortened Victorian duck hunting season will start on April 26 with tighter restrictions in place.
Shooting is permitted at Lake Hume from 8am on the opening of the season to 30 minutes after sunset on May 30, with a bag limit of four birds per day.
Water storage services general manager for Goulburn Murray Water Martina Cusack urged hunters to be aware and respectful of other water users and residents who were on the lake for a range of activities.
"We ask duck hunters to be considerate of other members of the public and the environment by acting safely and responsibly at all times," she said.
"At GMW storages, the use of firearms and hunting in public recreational areas and around storage assets is prohibited.
"It is important to note that camping and campfires are also prohibited on GMW managed land, except for designated areas at Dartmouth and Greens Lake, or within commercial caravan parks and leased club sites.
"Hunters will also need to get consent of landholders to hunt or pass through private property that adjoins GMW land, waterways and storages."
Ms Cusack said with blue-green algae warnings in place at several storages, shooters and their dogs should avoid contact with water in those areas.
Victoria, South Australia and Tasmania are the three states that allow duck hunting, with bans enforced in Western Australia in 1990, NSW in 1995 and Queensland in 2005.
However, Ovens Valley MP Tim McCurdy was disappointed with restrictions on shooters and said it had benefits for crops and agriculture.
The past five years has seen bag limits in Victoria vary from two to five birds per day.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
