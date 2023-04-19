North East deer harvesters are calling for government permission to cull wild deer in national parks rather than being confined to getting their livelihood through animals on farmers' private property.
Wodonga man John Riley and his business partner Sam Reynolds both say their profession is often tainted by a public perception of "drunken cowboys" going on weekend shooting rampages.
Mr Riley said "there is a big difference" between deer hunters who shoot for sport, and deer harvesters who approach their jobs with professionalism and are trained to kill the animals humanely.
He said harvesters had to be properly licensed and performed a community service by cutting the numbers of wild deer which harm the environment.
"Deer do damage to fencing, they bend the wiring, pull the steel pickets out of the ground and then the cattle get out, they also come very close to houses where they destroy the garden," he said.
Mr Riley said he approached farmers to seek permission to shoot on their properties and had to pay for the privilege.
"If we're given access, farmers don't have to pay you for anything - they get paid for doing nothing," he said. "We pay 20 cents to the farmer per kilogram of deer that comes off," he said.
"But some farmers say no to our request because they've already had the experience of these 'wild west' hunter types on their property who go and shoot up the place on weekends.
"Poachers ruin everything, they shoot into people's paddocks from the road, they cut fences down, they accidentally shoot livestock and then the farmer just goes nuts and says 'I don't want any issues on my property anymore because of this'.
"What some farmers don't realise is that we're nothing like that, we do this in a thoroughly professional way, we're properly trained."
"We kill the animals humanely, a lot of harvesters use suppressors which makes it a lot quieter, for example no noise complaints from neighbouring properties.
"And if we come across poachers, they flee the scene - they know they're doing the wrong thing. To be a professional harvester, you have to have all the licensing sorted out, there's a lot of hoops to jump through.
"In the North East there'd probably be 20 licensed people who kill deer and sell the meat, but there's only four or five guys that do it full-time like we do.
"We have a Melbourne contract, so there's a Melbourne truck that comes up and picks up deer every fortnight, the alternative is a place at Howlong which uses it mainly for pet food.
"There's a lot of fuel costs, ammunition, maintenance on your vehicle because you use your own vehicle all the time. A lot of money comes in, but a lot of money goes out too.
"You remove the head and the legs and you ask the farmer whether you want that and the gut bags left on the property or you take it all with with you and dispose of it somewhere on your own property."
Mr Reynolds said there was "a difference between being a deer hunter and a deer harvester". "We don't ride around on the back of a ute with a big spotlight," he said.
"I use a suppressor which is a silencer but it's nothing like what you see in the movies - it muffles it but doesn't silence it, it's nothing like what Hollywood portrays. But to be licensed to use one is incredibly difficult for obvious reasons."
A Parks Victoria spokesman said: "To reduce damage caused by deer and feral animals, Parks Victoria takes coordinated action, informed by scientific research, tailored to individual parks and target species."
The Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action has been contacted.
