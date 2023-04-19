New Victorian laws allow some e-scooters to be used on roads, bike lanes

Police are urging electric scooter users to brush up on new laws following a change earlier this month which has legalised their use.
The devices can now be used on some roadways with certain conditions as part of a six month trial across Victoria.
As part of the trial, those over the age of 16 can ride on roads with a speed limit of up to 60km/h, in bicycle lanes and on bike paths.
Riders must wear a helmet, ride in single file, and can only ride at a maximum speed of 20km/h.
Users are banned from using footpaths, using their phones and riding with drugs or a blood alcohol limit above 0.05.
Only one person can use an e-scooter at a time, and high speed scooters that can reach speeds of more than 25km/h are banned.
People just need to understand the ramifications of their use, particularly in relation to drinking- Acting Senior Sergeant Mick Savage
Wodonga region Acting Senior Sergeant Mick Savage said police wanted users to be aware of the new laws.
"We want people to have fun and enjoy them," he said.
"They're cheap and it's an easy way to get around.
"People just need to understand the ramifications of their use, particularly in relation to drinking."
Acting Senior Sergeant Savage said the scooters were hugely popular in Melbourne and were growing in popularity in the North East.
A trial which had been held in Melbourne and Ballarat was extended statewide from April 5.
"We're just wanting to get information out to people," he said.
"They're banned from all footpaths.
"You can use them on a bike lane or on a road that's got a limit of 60km/h or under."
Devices with a top speed above 25km/h are considered to be unregistered and remain banned.
The changes only cover e-scooters, not electric bikes, skateboards and other devices.
Government information noted e-scooters had been banned on footpaths due to public safety concerns.
The devices can still only be used on private property in Albury, with use on footpaths, shared paths, roads and bike lanes prohibited in NSW.
A NSW shared e-scooter trial is being undertaken at Lake Macquarie, similar to the Victorian trial, with the results to be evaluated by authorities.
