New Victorian laws allow some e-scooters to be used on roads, bike lanes

By Blair Thomson
April 20 2023 - 8:30am
Acting Senior Sergeant Mick Savage urged people to read up on the changes, which allow certain types of scooters to be used on roads with maximum limits of 60km/h. Picture by Mark Jesser
Police are urging electric scooter users to brush up on new laws following a change earlier this month which has legalised their use.

