It's before dawn, April 25 1915, and thousands of boats filled with Anzac soldiers are preparing to storm what would be later known as Anzac Cove.
That morning at 4.30am, shells rained down on the Anzacs as they ambushed the beach and dug trenches, where 8141 Australian soldiers would die over the next eight months.
This Tuesday, April 25, we will remember them.
To commemorate those who have fought for our country, Albury RSL will host a dawn service at 5.30am at the Albury War Memorial on Western Hill.
The street march will commence at 9am from the eastern end of Dean Street, with special guest Colonel Matt Freeman, the commandant of the army logistics training centre, taking the salute in front of QEII square accompanied by mayor Kylie King and Superintendent Paul Smith.
The main commemorative service will start at 10am at the Albury War Memorial where Rear Admiral Stephen Hughes, head navy capability, will be the guest speaker.
In Wodonga, the dawn service will start at 5.45am at Woodland Grove by the cenotaph and be followed by a breakfast at Wodonga RSL.
Current and ex-service men and women will march at 10.45am down Elgin Boulevard and finish on High Street at the water tower, where the morning service will commence at 11am.
President of Albury RSL Graham Docksey, who served in Vietnam and spent 46 years in the army, said this Anzac Day is about handing the baton to the younger generation.
"Anzac Day is extremely important not only to veterans, but to the descendants of veterans who are learning something about their family because they never asked the questions before they died," he said.
"It's not only an excuse to have the day off work, but an opportunity to get together and also talk to other veterans about the support they are getting or not getting, and how we can assist them.
"The sacrifice doesn't stop when you finish fighting - the government sent us away and when we came home they promised to look after us, but they fall short.
"For some, it is not the best of days, but to them I say, the days can be better. All you need to do is ask for help."
President of Wodonga RSL Jamie Wolf, who joined the Defence Force in 2003 and served in East Timor, said "Anzac Day is about recognising all those who served and are serving."
"The sacrifices those men and women made on the shores of Gallipoli, and all wars across the world since, gives us the country we enjoy today," he said.
"But on Anzac Day, we don't only recognise the physical battle, but the mental battle our soldiers go through day in day out which, I think, the public are not always privy to."
Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail.
