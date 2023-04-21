YOUR SAY: Renewable energy projects will cause environmental damage

It should be a major concern to all Australians about the damage to the environment because of the extensive renewable projects which are under construction or in the planning phase.
The solar and wind farm projects are extensive in area and the clearing of the existing vegetation which is required impacts on the natural environment. Plus, during construction and once these projects are in operation the vehicle traffic is extensive.
A recent case in Queensland highlights my concern. Global tech giant Apple has cancelled its power purchase agreement with the controversial Upper Burdekin wind farm, following an uproar about the environmental impact of the project on native species.
Along with this is the extensive high voltage power towers and lines which are needed to transport this energy through pristine regional areas to the urban population will also impact on the environment.
The Green politicians are very silent on this issue which makes me believe they have changed from looking after the environment to allowing environmental vandalism to prosper. We will be leaving behind an environmental disaster for our grandchildren. Nature will also punish us as it will fight back in its own way. Australia must engage in the emerging modular nuclear power plants technology which can be installed in locations of past and present power stations to stop this environmental vandalism.
I doubt that there is any caring Australian citizen who does not want the present problems that are apparent in Aboriginal communities, addressed and solved.
However, the editorial, Lib reshuffle will heat up Voice debate, suggests there is some sort of deliberate political resistance in the Liberal and National Party camp to this ground breaking innovation proceeding. As a reasonably unbiased citizen, I can't help but agree that we are being asked to vote on this huge change without being offered enough information on what the actual legal and political ramifications of this huge change will actually entail.
I would not agree to anything significant, personal or financial, in my life without thorough investigation, or without having my legal representative check the details before I accepted their validity. I suggest this is just what Peter Dutton is asking for - the Solicitor General's advice and the fine legal details of an action that, if passed, will have enormous implications for not only Aboriginal Australians, but for all Australians.
If the Albanese government is not forthcoming with both of these, then I imagine there will be many Australians who, like myself, will be very cautious before they agree to vote 'yes' in the referendum.
