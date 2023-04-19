Chiltern big man Scott Meyer is expected to make his return from injury against Rutherglen on Saturday.
The Barton medallist has missed the opening two rounds with a groin complaint.
The defending premiers are yet to open their winning account after losing to Beechworth and fighting out a thrilling draw with Yackandandah.
Swans coach Brad Hibberson said Meyer would most likely play against the Cats.
"The big fella was close to playing last week," Hibberson said.
"He did all the training on the Tuesday night but just pulled up a bit sore after not being used to the physical contact.
"So we just gave him an extra week off and hopefully he will be right this week.
"If not, we won't rush him because he is not the sort of player that you take risks with.
"It will be totally Scott's decision and he will let us know when he's ready to roll again."
