Chiltern big man Scott Meyer to make his return from injury against Rutherglen

Brent Godde
Brent Godde
Updated April 19 2023 - 4:12pm, first published 4:00pm
Barton medallist Scott Meyer has missed the first two rounds with injury.
Chiltern big man Scott Meyer is expected to make his return from injury against Rutherglen on Saturday.

