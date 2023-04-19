A woman who loaded up hundreds of dollars worth of goods and walked out of the Wodonga Kmart says she was just trying to save money.
Tammy Wade says she made a stupid mistake during her offending at Mann Central in Wodonga, which involved two other women.
The trio were inside the store for about 17 mins on August 6 last year.
The Wodonga Magistrates Court heard a range of items including bean bags, rugs, blankets and flat pack furniture worth at least $871 were wheeled out the front door in three trolleys about 12.50pm.
No attempts were made to pay, and Wade abandoned her trolley near Hovell Street after she was challenged by a witness.
Some of the stolen goods were taken back to a Lawrence Street home and were recovered by police during a search on August 10.
Wade was arrested the same day and her stolen haul was valued at $523, and another friend's stolen goods at $348.
The items were returned to the store but couldn't be sold, and some of the missing stock was never found.
"I was literally just trying to save money," Wade told police.
"Just a stupid mistake."
Magistrate Ian Watkins said it was organised offending.
"The three of them have done it in concert," he told the court. .
The magistrate said part of what everyone paid for goods was to cover the cost of such thefts.
"It's the old story, if it's not yours, don't touch it," he said.
Wade was fined $800 plus costs.
