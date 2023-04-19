The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Group stole from Wodonga Kmart by loading trolleys and walking out

By Wodonga Court
April 20 2023 - 3:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tammy Wade and her friends took hundreds of dollars worth of stock from the Wodonga business. File picture
Tammy Wade and her friends took hundreds of dollars worth of stock from the Wodonga business. File picture

A woman who loaded up hundreds of dollars worth of goods and walked out of the Wodonga Kmart says she was just trying to save money.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.