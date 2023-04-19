Vehicles stolen in Chiltern, Glenrowan, one torched at Wangaratta

Three cars have been stolen across the North East, including one vehicle which was gutted by fire.
A Chiltern man had two cars stolen from High Street about 5am on Wednesday.
His maroon Hyundai Tucson was torched on Bowser Road at Wangaratta about 5.20am.
His white Holden Cruze was found dumped near a home at Glenrowan about 7am, with a blue Holden utility stolen nearby.
The ute remained missing on Wednesday afternoon and no arrests had been made.
Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
