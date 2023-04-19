The Border Mail
Vehicles stolen in Chiltern, Glenrowan, one torched at Wangaratta

By Blair Thomson
Updated April 19 2023 - 4:19pm, first published 3:50pm
This maroon Hyundai Tucson was found burning on Bowser Road at Wangaratta on Wednesday morning after being stolen with another vehicle a short time earlier at Chiltern. A ute was then stolen at Glenrowan. Picture by James Wiltshire
Three cars have been stolen across the North East, including one vehicle which was gutted by fire.

