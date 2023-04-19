Hume Highway traffic now flowing normally after earlier delays

5PM UPDATE: Traffic on the Hume Highway is now flowing normally.
EARLIER: A broken down truck is causing delays to northbound traffic on the Hume Highway.
Vehicles are being impacted by the incident on the main bridge from Wodonga to Albury.
The truck appears to have broken down on the bridge crossing the river.
Police from both Victoria and NSW are on the scene on Wednesday afternoon.
Delays are likely while the scene is cleared, with one northbound lane remaining open.
