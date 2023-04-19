Q: Can Barnawartha remain a finals force after the retirement of ruckman Adam Elias?
A: The Tigers certainly face an uphill battle. While Kade Butters' side is far from a one man band, any coach will tell you that a dominant big man like Elias doesn't grow on trees.
Q: Who will fill the gaping hole left by Elias' retirement?
A: Jackson Spiers has been handed the unenviable task of filling the big shoes of Elias. A league medallist in the thirds in 2019, Spiers is a developing ruckman who is showing promising signs.
Q: How big a boost to the Tigers has been the return of Cam McNeill after missing last year with a ruptured Achilles?
A: As expected, McNeill will take a while to find his best form after spending 12 months on the sidelines but just having him back on the ground is a huge boost for the playing group.
Q: Was it a surprise to see Kayde Surrey return for Beechworth last weekend?
A: Surrey was expected to miss the opening month of the season with a back complaint so to see him return so early is a welcome tonic for the Bushrangers.
Q: Who has been in good touch for the Bushrangers in the early rounds?
A: Will O'Meara returned to his junior club over the summer after a stint with Wangaratta Rovers thirds and has injected some additional leg speed for the Bushrangers.
ROUND THREE
Saturday, April 22
Barnawartha v Beechworth
Thurgoona v Kiewa-SC
Chiltern v Rutherglen
Tallangatta v Yackandandah
Dederang-MB v Wod. Saints
Mitta Utd v Wahgunyah
The Bushrangers started the season as flag favourites and have been able to live up to the hype so far after notching wins against an undermanned Chiltern and a comfortable victory against Thurgoona last week. Interestingly Jai Middleton has been spending a lot more time in the ruck so far this season after playing forward last year and provides the Bushrangers with a lot more flexibility.
Verdict: Beechworth by 36 points
