Albury Thunder could be without their coach after celebrations for their surprise win over Tumut were marred by several charges handed down by the NSW Rugby League match review committee.
Incoming coach Justin Carney is one of three Thunder players and officials who have been charged by NSWRL after a skirmish broke out in the round-one game.
NSWRL began a probe into the clash after Thunder trainer Paul Shepherd allegedly became physical with Tumut players while on the field.
In the massive fallout from the game, Shepherd has been issued with a code of conduct breach with a proposed 12-month suspension if convicted, while the club faces a suspended sentence of competition points under the Tough Love in League policy.
In just his first game with the club, and first time on field since 2019, it is alleged Carney came off the bench to join the scuffle and is facing a potential 12-match suspension if convicted.
With a clear record, the ex-NRL player has been offered a six-match suspension if he enters an early guilty plea.
Prop Joe Silafau, also in his first game since 2019, has been offered a six-match suspension if he enters an early guilty plea for re-entering the field of play.
If convicted without an early plea, Silafau will be on the sidelines for 12 games.
If found guilty, Carney will be unable to continue his coaching duties for the club.
Under NSWRL guidelines, any coach who has been suspended cannot be inside of the spectator fence or field of play during games or training sessions for the duration of the suspension.
Further Carney would not be allowed involvement with club or committee activities, team warm ups and talks, or to access team sheds.
Tumut's Adam Pearce and Jacob Toppin also face two match suspensions if convicted for a breach of conduct and striking, low grade, respectively.
Toppin may have his suspension reduced to one week with an early guilty plea.
The clubs have until 9am on Thursday morning to respond to the charges.
Albury president Neville Stratton declined to comment on the situation ahead of NSWRL's deadline.
