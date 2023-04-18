The Border Mail
Thunder coach Justin Carney, trainer Paul Shepherd and prop Joe Silafau all charged by NSWRL

By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated April 19 2023 - 9:01pm, first published April 18 2023 - 8:00pm
Albury Thunder playing coach Justin Carney faces a 12 match suspension if convicted following Sunday's heated clash with Tumut. Picture by James Wiltshire
Albury Thunder playing coach Justin Carney faces a 12 match suspension if convicted following Sunday's heated clash with Tumut. Picture by James Wiltshire

Albury Thunder could be without their coach after celebrations for their surprise win over Tumut were marred by several charges handed down by the NSW Rugby League match review committee.

