The Border's biggest audio and record fair is returning for the first time since the global pandemic. Coinciding with International Record Store Day on Saturday, Tru HiFi and SS&A Albury will team up to host the HiFi and Record Fair. Twelve record traders will offer thousands of new, collectable and budget records at the fair while metropolitan dealers will have CDs and memorabilia. Australia's leading HiFi companies and representatives will be on hand to answer any questions.