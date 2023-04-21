BUY UP
The annual Jindera Community Garage Sale is back. The 24th annual garage sale is a "must do" event on the calendars of bargain hunters and a day of community gathering. Besides the usual household, garden and shed items, some interesting goods from last year's sales included carnivorous plants, chooks, polymer clay earrings, restored antiques, retro furniture, saddles, garden art, camper trailers and a cake sale. Maps available for $2 at the Rural Care Link Op-Shop - 83 Urana Street, Jindera (opposite Jindera IGA).
PADDLES UP
AusChamps Dragon Boat Championships, Gateway Lakes, Wodonga, Saturday, April 22, until Monday, April 24, 8am to 5pm daily
More than 4000 competitors and 270 teams from across Australia and overseas will vie for the supreme Dragon Boat title this weekend. More then 370 races will run over five days, which started on Thursday. Enjoy the all of the dragon boat action, entertainment, food trucks, merchandise vendors and pop-up bars. Free entry.
SPIN UP
HiFi and Record Fair, SS&A Albury, Saturday, April 22, 10am to 3pm
The Border's biggest audio and record fair is returning for the first time since the global pandemic. Coinciding with International Record Store Day on Saturday, Tru HiFi and SS&A Albury will team up to host the HiFi and Record Fair. Twelve record traders will offer thousands of new, collectable and budget records at the fair while metropolitan dealers will have CDs and memorabilia. Australia's leading HiFi companies and representatives will be on hand to answer any questions.
DANCE UP
A new contemporary dance production will take a deep dive into mental and emotional health. MT Dance Creative and Laura Behrends Coaching will present the original work, Introspect. Twenty students have been rehearsing since February.
LISTEN UP
Wandiligong Nut Festival, Alpine Park, Wandiligong, Saturday, April 22, 9am to 6pm, and Sunday, April 23, 10am to 4pm
Stock up on fresh nuts and savour food and drink, craft and music. Melbourne Ska Orchestra will perform at 3pm Saturday while Felicity Urquhart and Josh Cunningham (The Waifs) will perform at 2pm Sunday.
STOCK UP
Autumn Market at Bellbridge, Hume Boat Club, Sunday, April 23, 9am to 1pm
Peninsula Seasonal Markets are back this weekend. The Bellbridge market will showcase local produce and handcrafted goods. To start your Sunday off right there will be coffee vans, food trucks and live music. To keep everyone happy, there will be kids' corner.
