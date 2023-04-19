The Border Mail
NSW Health Minister Ryan Park says Albury hospital visit is looming

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated April 20 2023 - 9:48am, first published 9:47am
NSW Health Minister Ryan Park speaks to the media in Sydney on Wednesday where he was asked about visiting Albury. Picture from Facebook.
NSW Health Minister Ryan Park speaks to the media in Sydney on Wednesday where he was asked about visiting Albury. Picture from Facebook.

THE NSW Health Minister has told a Sydney media conference he plans to come to Albury "as quickly as possible".

Journalist

Local News

