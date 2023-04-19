THE NSW Health Minister has told a Sydney media conference he plans to come to Albury "as quickly as possible".
Speaking to reporters on Wednesday April 19, Ryan Park was asked by Seven News when he would be visiting the Border city.
Mr Park had said during the election campaign earlier this year that he planned to review a decision to spend $558 million on an expanded Albury hospital in collaboration with the Victorian government.
"I had a discussion with (NSW Health Department secretary) Susan Pearce yesterday about Albury, it's an issue that came up during the campaign," Mr Park said.
"I'm going to try and get down there as quickly as possible.
"I understand there's some challenges with that.
"It'll be something that I speak with the Victorian Health Minister about and broadly, these issues we've got to look at nationally because cross border issues occur throughout the country.
"We've got to make sure to systems where they're operating are operating as effectively as possible."
Mr Park has sought a review of the Albury hospital situation with the department.
Albury MP Justin Clancy plans to speak to Mr Park about the hospital situation when parliament resumes.
