More than 300 bowlers will flock to the Border next month for the region's biggest bowls tournament.
The 41st Commercial Club Classic will be staged on May 20 and 21 at Commercial, Lavington, North Albury and Wodonga bowling clubs.
More than $20,000 in cash and prizes is up for grabs in the triples event open to teams of three men, three women or mixed.
World Bowls chief executive Neil Dalrymple is among the players already entered.
Tournament director John McDonnell said more than 30 clubs from NSW and Victoria would be represented.
"I've got 30 people coming from Yarra Glen, 30 from Dandenong and 24 from Geelong," he said.
"Two years back, Yarra Glen had one team and last year they brought another team along. They rang this year and said they had 10 teams and may have more, so that shows how it's grown."
The tournament consists of seven games of 12 ends, with four played on the Saturday and three on Sunday.
"We had two seven-game winners, eight six-game winners, 14 five-game winners, 21 four-game winners and 14 three-game winners. Out of the three-game winners, five of those collected $210 per team, so if you win three games you're a good chance to get some money as we're paying down to 50th position," McDonnell said.
"This year, 150 bowlers will win from $1000 to $70 each."
The entry fee is $200 team per team, including meals both days.
After the last game of the tournament, all players will return to the Commercial Club for the presentation of all prizes, with free finger food and eight $50 gift vouchers to be won.
McDonnell is calling for more teams to fill the final places available at Lavington and Wodonga.
All entries go to John McDonnell on (02) 6021 7549.
McDonnell also revealed the Commercial Club's two greens will be refurbished with a new synthetic surface, with work to be completed by July or August.
He also hinted a major announcement could follow the event in regards to another tournament for the region.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
