Commercial Club Classic set to attract more than 300 bowlers

By Beau Greenway
Updated April 21 2023 - 9:40am, first published 9:30am
Commercial Club Classic founder John McDonnell is keen to welcome hundreds of bowlers to the Border.
More than 300 bowlers will flock to the Border next month for the region's biggest bowls tournament.

Local News

