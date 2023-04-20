Carevan has a new service, providing hot food for families and individuals struggling with the cost of living crisis.
Starting on Thursday, April 27, and continuing every Thursday, Carevan will serve hot food and pizza from 6pm to 7pm at Felltimber Community Centre in Wodonga.
But Carevan CEO Leanne Johnson said it wasn't just about providing a meal, it was also about creating a space where our most downtrodden can be accepted and loved.
"This is about social inclusion," she said. "It is about giving people an opportunity to feel that they are connected to the community.
"This service has always been needed, but at the moment it is needed more than ever because of the cost of living and rental crisis, which is horrific.
"Families are really struggling just to put food on the table, and single people are as well - no one is exempt."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Ms Johnson said she had heard many touching stories, that only strengthened her resolve in pursuing Carevan's goal - showing these people that someone cares.
"Years ago a lady was really struggling," she said. "She lost her parents and her brother, her partner had been incarcerated, and we gave her a Christmas hamper and she told us what happened.
"She used to come and see me every week. One day she said, 'I can't believe the people of the community would want to do something like this for someone like me" - what is 'someone like me?'
"Half of this is just about showing people that people care, and that's what everyone comes back for, that's what's important."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.