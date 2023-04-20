The Border Mail
Barnawartha netball, tennis courts get $730k boost for revamp

By Ted Howes
Updated April 20 2023 - 6:51pm, first published 5:20pm
Barnawartha tennis and netball courts. PIcture supplied by Indigo Shire Council
It may well be a case of "build it and they will come" for Barnawartha netball and tennis players who have just been told the news about their courts getting a $700,000 plus major upgrade.

