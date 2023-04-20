It may well be a case of "build it and they will come" for Barnawartha netball and tennis players who have just been told the news about their courts getting a $700,000 plus major upgrade.
Indigo Shire Council has voted unanimously to approve plans to revamp the asphalt surface of the courts, and install LED lighting and new shelters.
"It was a good 20 years since they were last upgraded and they were in pretty bad shape, especially when it rained," Barnawartha Netball and Tennis Club secretary Judy Loorham said.
"This is bound to encourage more players to get involved," she said.
"We've always had passionate support but it is a bit like that Kevin Costner quote, 'build it and they will come' in that this is likely to get even more people interested," she said, referring to the 1989 film Field of Dreams.
"It's just so good for the community, it helps immensely in everything if you have good facilities and if this is anything like the upgrade we've seen at Wahgunyah, which was built by the same company that's doing our upgrade, this is just going to be fantastic."
The company recommended for the contract, iDwala Pty Ltd, hove been awarded the contract to upgrade the courts for $736,277.
The project is funded by the Victorian government's Local Sports Infrastructure Fund - Female Friendly Facilities stream, and contributions from Indigo Shire Council and the Barnawartha Netball Club.
Works include reorientating the two netball courts into a north-south alignment to comply with current guidelines, line marking the courts for both netball and tennis and an upgrade from an asphalt to acrylic surface.
At Tuesday's meeting, Councillor Larry Goldsworthy, speaking for the motion to approve the upgrade, said Indigo "was a sporting shire".
His sentiments were echoed by deputy mayor, Bernard Gaffney who said the figure was "an amazing amount of money for Barnawartha."
