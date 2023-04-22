Lest we forget: Anzac Day services across the Border and North East

On Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at various times and places, communities across the Border and North East will pause to remember all those who have suffered and died in war.
5.30am Dawn Service at Monument Hill
9am Anzac Day march commences at Macauley Street, proceeding down Dean Street and finishing in Elizabeth Street
10am Service at Monument Hill
10am Memorial Service and laying of wreath at War Memorial
6am Dawn Service at Cenotaph, Town Hall Gardens
11am March commences from corner Ford and Church Streets to Cenotaph
11.20am Memorial Service and laying of wreath, Cenotaph
6am Dawn Service in the memorial precinct in the Benalla Botanical Gardens
10.30am March will leave from the corner of Bridge and Carrier Streets and finish at the memorial precinct in the Benalla Gardens
11am Cenotaph Service at Benalla Gardens
8.30am Service at Bethanga Soldiers Memorial Hall gates
5.45am Dawn Service at Mafeking Square
10.30am March to the memorial
10.50am Mid-morning service in Mafeking Square. Please join the Bright RSL sub-branch for light refreshments at the RSL in Camp Street following the service
9.15am Ceremony conducted at the Brocklesby War Memorial. Morning tea provided in the hall
12 noon Service at Burrumbuttock Public Hall
6am Dawn Service at War Memorial
11am Memorial Service and laying of wreath at War Memorial
11.20am March commences from War Memorial to Soldiers Memorial Hall
6am Assemble at Monument for Dawn Service
6.30am Gunfire breakfast at Corowa RSL Club
10.30am Assemble outside Commonwealth Bank for march to the monument
11am Anzac Service
5.45am Dawn Service at Memorial Gardens
10.45am Service at Memorial Gardens
6am Dawn Service followed by BBQ breakfast
12 noon Community BBQ lunch at Cudgewa Hotel
10am Marchers gather at the Culcairn Bus Terminal
10.30am - March to Balfour Street Memorial
10.45am Service at the Cenotaph
10am Marchers gather at Ivor Street between Sladen and Lyne Streets
10.30am - March to Henty Memorial Park
11am Service and wreath laying at the Cenotaph
10.30am Gather on corner of Hume and Albury Street
10.45am March through Albury Street
11am Ceremony at Cenotaph Ten Mile Creek Gardens
5.45am Gather at Lowe Square Cenotaph
6am Dawn Service
12 noon Main march
10.30am Service at Memorial Park, corner Dight and Urana Street. Followed by morning tea at School of Arts
5.45am Dawn Service at Cenotaph
8.45am March commences from St Mark's Church, Huon-Kiewa Road, along Kiewa East Road to Cenotaph
9am Memorial Service and laying of wreath at Cenotaph
7am Dawn Service at Centennial Park
10.45am March down Hollonds Street
11am Mid-morning service at the Mount Beauty Cenotaph in Memorial Park, Lakeside Avenue
Please join the Mount Beauty RSL sub-branch for refreshments at the West Peak Hotel following the service
6am Dawn Service at Club Mulwala Memorial Wall
7am Gunfire breakfast at Diggers. All are welcome to join us for a free breakfast
9.30am Mulwala Anzac March
11am Yarrawonga Anzac March
6am Dawn Service at Memorial Square, Clyde Street, followed by a gunfire breakfast at the Myrtleford RSL sub-branch, Smith Street
10.45am March from the RSL sub-branch to the memorial
11am Mid-morning service in Memorial Square
Refreshments at the Myrtleford RSL sub-branch in Smith Street will be served following the service. Gold coin donations for refreshments go to support widows and families of war veterans
5.55am Dawn Service at Cenotaph
8.55am March commences from Jaspers Corner to Cenotaph
9am Memorial Service and laying of wreath at Cenotaph
5.45am Dawn Service at the Cenotaph
10am Gather for the march
10.30am Service at the Cenotaph
9.30am March commences from School of Arts Hall, Foord Street to Memorial Garden immediately followed by Commemorative Service and laying of wreath at Memorial Garden
10am Assemble at corner of Short Street and Railway Street
10.30am March down Commercial Street
10.45am Service and wreath laying in Bicentennial Park
Following the service there will be a barbecue
10am Service at the Cenotaph
5.45am Arrive at Cenotaph
6am Dawn Service
6.30am Gunfire breakfast at RSL
10am Assemble in front of King George Gardens
10.20am March participants form up on Templeton Street
10.40am March steps off
11am Service starts
5.45am Dawn Service at Woodland Grove
10.45am Memorial march down High Street beginning at the Wodonga RSL
11am Memorial service at Woodland Grove
5.45am Dawn Service at Memorial Gates
9.30am March commences from William Street to Memorial Gardens
10am Memorial Service and laying of wreath at Memorial Gardens
