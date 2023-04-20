Man involved in 40 burglaries found with contraband at Beechworth jail

A man who undertook 40 burglaries and almost killed a cyclist was later found with contraband in Beechworth jail.
Daniel Wayne Bowd struck the rider, causing life threatening and permanent injuries, while driving in Melbourne in 2016.
He undertook the spate of burglaries following the incident, netting property worth about $332,000 and causing about $50,00 in damage.
He was successful during 40 burglaries, but unsuccessful in a further three break-ins.
Bowd, who received a minimum jail term of five years, served time in the low security Beechworth prison as part of his sentence.
The Wodonga Magistrates Court this week heard he was found with a mobile phone at the jail last year.
Intelligence had led to custody staff searching a canine training site, where the mobile phone was discovered hidden on a support beam.
Beechworth police members were called and he was interviewed before being isolated and transferred to a different high security prison and serving out rest of his sentence.
Bowd had been helping to rehabilitate a rescue dog at the jail, and lost the chance to adopt the animal following his release.
The Wodonga court heard he was paroled last year, was now employed and had a partner.
His lawyer Michael Fitzgerald urged magistrate Ian Watkins not to "impose any further burdens on him" due to the prison contraband offence.
"With your history, it beggars belief you'd try to push the boundaries while in prison by bringing a phone in," Mr Watkins said.
"You've got a wonderful opportunity now.
"You've got a new relationship, you've got work.
"You've got a lot going for you, don't mess it up."
The court heard Bowd had gaps in his criminal history where he had remained crime free.
Mr Watkins ordered he pay a $1000 fine plus $87 in costs, with the phone to be destroyed.
"It would have been easier to use the payphone Mr Bowd," the magistrate said.
